BRIEF-Tesco in $12 mln U.S. settlement over accounting scandal

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
Nov 26 Tesco Plc
* Us litigation update
* Reached agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in new york on behalf of holders of company's american depositary receipts
* Provides for tesco to pay us$12 million to settle class action with no admission of liability.
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.