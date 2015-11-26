版本:
BRIEF-Tesco in $12 mln U.S. settlement over accounting scandal

Nov 26 Tesco Plc

* Us litigation update

* Reached agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in new york on behalf of holders of company's american depositary receipts

* Provides for tesco to pay us$12 million to settle class action with no admission of liability. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

