版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 26日 星期四 15:54 BJT

BRIEF-Areva, Hitachi-GE sign Japan cooperation deal

Nov 26 Areva SA

* Areva and Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of decommissioning and decontamination of boiling water reactors in Japan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐