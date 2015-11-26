BRIEF-Areva, Hitachi-GE sign Japan cooperation deal

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
Nov 26 Areva SA
* Areva and Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of decommissioning and decontamination of boiling water reactors in Japan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.