BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding exercises pre-emptive rights

Nov 27 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Exercise of pre-emptive rights
* Expected net proceeds of capital increase amount to at least 70.0 million Swiss francs
($68.4 million)
* 1,323,868,992 new registered shares corresponding to 92.36 pct of offered 1,433,387,664
new registered shares have been subscribed by exercising pre-emptive rights
* Any new registered shares not taken up in share offering will be subscribed by Lamesa
Holding s.a. At offer price of 0.05 Swiss francs per offered share
($1 = 1.0235 Swiss francs)
