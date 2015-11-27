版本:
BRIEF-Eskom says Moody's, S&P affirm co's credit ratings

Nov 27 Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd

* Moody's investors service has affirmed Eskom's BA1 senior unsecured credit rating with a stable outlook

* Standard & poor's affirmed Eskom's local and foreign currency corporate credit rating at 'BB+', with a negative outlook Further company coverage:

