BRIEF-Bacanora Minerals appoints Mark Hohnen as director

BRIEF-American National Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
Nov 27 Bacanora Minerals Ltd
* Appointment of Mark Hohnen as a director of Bacanora, subject to regulatory approval and finalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates to U.S. market close, adds commentary)
* Skyworks announces new $500 million stock repurchase program