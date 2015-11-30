BRIEF-OC Oerlikon to create global surface solutions and advanced materials powerhouse

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 30 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG :
* To create global surface solutions and advanced materials powerhouse
* Structural changes in manmade fibers and drive systems segments expected to deliver gross savings of up to 100 million Swiss francs ($96.99 million) for group starting from 2016
* One-time costs in range of 90 million to 100 million Swiss francs to be incurred in 2015
* Reorganization of drive systems segment and weakness in segment's end-markets will lead to a non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment of around 470 million Swiss francs in 2015
* Full-year guidance remains unchanged excluding one-time costs
