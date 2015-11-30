BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano sees FY 2015 opearting result at prior year level

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 30Phoenix Mecano AG :
* For 2015, group still aims to achieve an operating result before special costs at least equivalent to that of prior year
* For 2016, board of directors expects measures adopted to lead to a significant improvement in group result and a break-even in EBIT for Elcom/EMS division
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland