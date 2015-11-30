版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano sees FY 2015 opearting result at prior year level

Nov 30Phoenix Mecano AG :

* For 2015, group still aims to achieve an operating result before special costs at least equivalent to that of prior year

* For 2016, board of directors expects measures adopted to lead to a significant improvement in group result and a break-even in EBIT for Elcom/EMS division

