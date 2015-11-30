BRIEF-Arytza Q1 revenue up 6.1 pct at EUR 995 mln

Nov 30 Aryzta AG :

* Q1 total revenue grew by 6.1 pct in the first quarter to 995.0 million euros ($1.05 billion)

* Reiterates guidance for underlying fully diluted EPS in the range of 365-385 cent for FY 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)