BRIEF-Arytza Q1 revenue up 6.1 pct at EUR 995 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 30 Aryzta AG :
* Q1 total revenue grew by 6.1 pct in the first quarter to 995.0 million euros ($1.05 billion)
* Reiterates guidance for underlying fully diluted EPS in the range of 365-385 cent for FY 2016
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland