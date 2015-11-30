BRIEF-Yara International gets extra partner in Ethiopia potash project

Nov 30 Yara International says:
* Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, a subsidiary of
Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance (LMM) has
acquired 25 percent of shares in Yara Dallol for $51.25 million.
* Yara's share of proceeds is $35.4 million.
* Following this transaction Yara will hold 51.8 percent of
the shares, LMM 25 percent and XLR Capital Limited 23.2 percent
in Yara Dallol.
* Yara Dallol is a project looking at extracting potash in
the Danakil depression in North-Eastern Ethiopia.
* The feasibility study confirmed reserves and the technical
viability for an annual production of 600,000 metric tonnes
sulphate of potash (SOP) over a 23-year period.
* Yara Dallol has additional resources to either expand
annual production or increase the life of the project, as new
market segments for SOP are developed.
* Yara Dallol aims to begin mining activities by the end of
2018. The independent feasibility study estimated the capital
expenditure of the project at $740 million and cash cost at $167
per metric tonne delivered (fob) Djibouti, among the lowest in
the industry.
* Closing is expected before the end of 2015, and the final
investment decision for the project is planned for mid-2016.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)