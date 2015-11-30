版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 30日 星期一 15:51 BJT

BRIEF-UK's IG sees Q2 revenue slightly ahead of previous quarter

Nov 30 Ig Group Holdings Plc

* IG has performed well in quieter markets over last three months and revenue in Q2 of financial year will be slightly ahead of first.

* Remains on track as it approaches second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

