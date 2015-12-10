BRIEF-VW CEO says needs to review product portfolio

Dec 10 Volkswagen Ag

* Ceo says needs to review product portfolio

* Ceo says need diesel in order to hit 2020 co2 goals

* Ceo says china recovery supported orders in november

* Ceo says confident that reluctance to purchase will reverse in few weeks

* Ceo says hopes to reach accord with epa, carb in next days or weeks in order to start recall in u.s.

* Chairman says should be able to say who was responsible for emissions test cheating in a few months

* Ceo says plans to attend detroit car show, also to have contact with authorities