BRIEF-Implenia wins new order in Zurich worth around CHF 90 mln

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Nov 30 Implenia AG :
* Major new order for Implenia in Zurich worth around 90 million Swiss francs ($88 million)
* Mobimo commissions Implenia as total contractor to build 277 homes on former labitzke site
* 277 apartments should be ready for their new occupants at start of 2018
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0277 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016