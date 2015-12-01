版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica plans to divide the group in the 4th quarter of 2016

Dec 1 Galenica AG :

* Plans to divide the group in the quarter of 2016

* Objective of developing the two business units Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent listed companies Source text: bit.ly/1N0Gz01 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

