BRIEF-Galenica plans to divide the group in the 4th quarter of 2016

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 1 Galenica AG :
* Plans to divide the group in the quarter of 2016
* Objective of developing the two business units Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent listed companies Source text: bit.ly/1N0Gz01 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.