版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine terminates transaction with Shanghai Jiuchuan

Dec 1 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Terminates transaction with Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.

* Shanghai Jiuchuan failed to fulfil relevant closing conditions stipulated in merger agreement Source text - bit.ly/1lrp69E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐