版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi acquires Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

Dec 1 Emmi AG :

* Acquires Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery in Sebastopol, California, an established manufacturer of premium products

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

