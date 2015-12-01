版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-BKW acquires Austrian IGBK GmbH and German KAE GmbH

Dec 1 BKW AG :

* Said on Monday acquires IGBK GmbH in Austria and KAE GmbH in German

* Both companies will continue to be managed independently Source text - bit.ly/1ThkPkg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐