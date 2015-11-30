BRIEF-CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding: CPH Group CFO to step down

Nov 30 CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :

* Manfred Haener is to step down as Chief Financial Officer of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, holding company of CPH Group

* Manfred Haener will remain responsible for group's 2015 accounts and financial reporting, and will then leave company in March 2016

* Haener's successor as CPH group CFO will be communicated in due course Source text: bit.ly/1lq6LtD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)