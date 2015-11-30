BRIEF-Tecan Group successfully completes acquisition of Sias

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Nov 30 Tecan Group AG :
* Successfully completes acquisition of Sias
* From Dec. 1, 2015, Sias will be included in consolidated financial statements of Tecan Group as a part of partnering business segment
Source text - bit.ly/1Ss55uJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016