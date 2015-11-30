版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 01:02 BJT

BRIEF-Tecan Group successfully completes acquisition of Sias

Nov 30 Tecan Group AG :

* Successfully completes acquisition of Sias

* From Dec. 1, 2015, Sias will be included in consolidated financial statements of Tecan Group as a part of partnering business segment

Source text - bit.ly/1Ss55uJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

