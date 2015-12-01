BRIEF-Aspen buys rights to hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection

BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp raises qtrly cash dividend by 17 pct
* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share
Dec 1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* JSE: APN - voluntary announcement - Aspen acquires the rights to hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection (hpc)
* Has entered into an agreement with U.S.-based McGuff Pharmaceuticals Inc a wholly owned subsidiary of McGuff company, Inc
* McGuff will also manufacture and supply HPC injection product to AGI. It is expected that product will be launched in United States during 2016
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time