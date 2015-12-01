BRIEF-Aspen buys rights to hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection

Dec 1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* JSE: APN - voluntary announcement - Aspen acquires the rights to hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection (hpc)

* Has entered into an agreement with U.S.-based McGuff Pharmaceuticals Inc a wholly owned subsidiary of McGuff company, Inc

* McGuff will also manufacture and supply HPC injection product to AGI. It is expected that product will be launched in United States during 2016