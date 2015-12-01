BRIEF-Ryanair says takes legal case against eDreams and Google

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests
Dec 1 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair launches High Court action on behalf of consumers to prevent eDreams and Google deceiving consumers with misleading adverts and false prices
* These practises are prohibited by consumer legislation
* Ryanair has also put Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on notice of proceedings
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit