BRIEF-Ryanair says takes legal case against eDreams and Google

Dec 1 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* Ryanair launches High Court action on behalf of consumers to prevent eDreams and Google deceiving consumers with misleading adverts and false prices

* These practises are prohibited by consumer legislation

* Ryanair has also put Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on notice of proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

