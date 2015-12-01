BRIEF-Solvay issues USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds

BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp raises qtrly cash dividend by 17 pct
* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share
Dec 1 Solvay :
* Successfully issues its inaugural USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds
* A first series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2020, with a coupon of 3.40 pct, payable semi-annually
* A second series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2025, with a coupon of 4.45 pct, payable semi-annually
* These bonds are expected to be settled on Dec. 3
* Bond issuance is to finance part of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time