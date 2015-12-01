BRIEF-Zurich Insurance to focus on external candidates for CEO

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 1 Zurich Insurance Group
* Chairman says planning to stand for re-election at next agm, no intention to step down next year
* Chairman says looking for entrepreneurial leader with deep knowledge of insurance industry and ceo experience
* Chairman says has high hopes will be able to finalise process of finding new ceo in relatively short space of time
* Chairman says no intention to change dividend policy
* Chairman says have decided to focus on external candidates for ceo
* Chairman says will make sure zurich can participate in any consolidation in the industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.