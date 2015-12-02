版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Newron initiates U.S. Phase II trial in patients with schizophrenia

Dec 2 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Initiates U.S. Phase II trial in patients with schizophrenia

* Study results are expected to be available in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

