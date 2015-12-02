BRIEF-Looser sells Single Group

Dec 2 Looser Holding AG :
* Contract signed for sale of Single Group
* Newly founded Single Holding GmbH is new owner
* Majority owner of Single Holding GmbH is Swiss Industrial
Holding AG
* Majority shareholder of Swiss Industrial Holding AG, in
turn, is Tim Talaat, the former CEO of Looser Holding AG
* Current management of the Single Group similarly holds
shares in Swiss Industrial Holding AG
* Deal constitutes a classic management buyout
* Is expecting a direct cash inflow of around 19 million
euros ($20.16 million) from transaction
* Will continue to have a shareholding in Single Group, with
about 10 percent of shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)