Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
Dec 1 Heineken NV :
* Successfully placed 9-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 pct for a principal amount of 460 million euros ($488.4 million)
* Amount was increased from initial announcement of 400 million euros, bringing total debt maturing in 2024 close to 1 billion euros
* Notes will be issued under company's euro medium term note programme and will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* The proceeds from the note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion