瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-EDAG sets IPO issue price at EUR 19.00 per share

Dec 1 EDAG Engineering + Design AG :

* Sets issue price at 19.00 euros ($20) per share

* In connection with offering, 8,750,000 shares will be placed from holdings of sole shareholder Aton GmbH

* In addition, a greenshoe option of 1,312,500 shares is available, also from holdings of sole shareholder Aton GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

