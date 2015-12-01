BRIEF-EDAG sets IPO issue price at EUR 19.00 per share

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 1 EDAG Engineering + Design AG :
* Sets issue price at 19.00 euros ($20) per share
* In connection with offering, 8,750,000 shares will be placed from holdings of sole shareholder Aton GmbH
* In addition, a greenshoe option of 1,312,500 shares is available, also from holdings of sole shareholder Aton GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.