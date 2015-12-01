版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cegid Group announces alliance with Technomedia

Dec 1 Cegid Group SA :

* Moves into the strategic people management sector, forms alliance with Technomedia, owned by Alain Latry and private equity firm Novacap

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐