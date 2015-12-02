版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-DOJ closes investigation of Pace deal under U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

Dec 2 Arris Group Inc :

* Statement re DoJ investigation closed

* Announced that DoJ closed its investigation, without condition, under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for Pace deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐