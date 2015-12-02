BRIEF-DOJ closes investigation of Pace deal under U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

Citi sees 10 pct net new money growth near term in Asia wealth business
* Citi's Asia wealth biz added up to 12 pct new customers in 2016
Dec 2 Arris Group Inc :
* Statement re DoJ investigation closed
* Announced that DoJ closed its investigation, without condition, under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for Pace deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Citi's Asia wealth biz added up to 12 pct new customers in 2016
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data