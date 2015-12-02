BRIEF-CVC Capital says to invest in RAC with GIC as the Carlyle Group exits

BRIEF-Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
Dec 2 CVC Capital Partners :
* CVC Capital Partners says forms partnership with GIC to invest in the RAC as the Carlyle Group exits
* CVC Capital Partners says transaction is expected to close in early 2016.
* CVC, along with co-shareholder GIC, intends to continue the extensive investment that has been made in the RAC's technology, data and telematics platform
* Legal advice was provided to GIC by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, to Carlyle by Linklaters and to CVC by Clifford Chance Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.