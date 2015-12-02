版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-DSM suspends manufacturing in Vitamin A plant in Switzerland

Dec 2 Koninklijke DSM NV :

* Due to planned life-time extension projects in Vitamin A plant in Switzerland, DSM has suspended manufacturing and will restart in February 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1lWU5v5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

