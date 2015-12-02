版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 16:24 BJT

BRIEF-EDAG to place shares at EUR 19.00; offering several times oversubscribed

Dec 2 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* To place shares at the issue price of 19.00 euros per share: offering several times oversubscribed

* Issuance volume of 191.2 million euros ($203.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

