BRIEF-EDAG to place shares at EUR 19.00; offering several times oversubscribed

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 2 EDAG Engineering Group AG :
* To place shares at the issue price of 19.00 euros per share: offering several times oversubscribed
* Issuance volume of 191.2 million euros ($203.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland