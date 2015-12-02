版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 00:47 BJT

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says receives EC's marketing authorisation for Nucala

Dec 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Receives European marketing authorisation for Nucala (mepolizumab) in 31 countries

* Phase IIB/III clinical development programme for mepolizumab investigated efficacy and safety of mepolizumab in patients with severe asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

