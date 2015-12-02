BRIEF-Alpiq Holding sells small-scale hydropower plants in Norway

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 2 Alpiq Holding AG :
* On Dec. 2 Alpiq divested its small-scale hydropower plants in Norway
* Five of six facilities were taken over by Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price Source text - bit.ly/1LOnRqH
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland