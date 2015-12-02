版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding sells small-scale hydropower plants in Norway

Dec 2 Alpiq Holding AG :

* On Dec. 2 Alpiq divested its small-scale hydropower plants in Norway

* Five of six facilities were taken over by Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price Source text - bit.ly/1LOnRqH

