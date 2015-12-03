版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding closes $1.1 bln global real estate program

Dec 3 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Closes its latest global real estate program at over $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

