BRIEF-AB InBev says exploring sale of part of SABMiller's European business

Dec 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :

* Update on SABMiller's european business

* Anheuser-Busch InBev exploring sale of part of SABMiller's European business

* AB InBev will contact potential purchasers in coming weeks to assess their interest in Peroni and Grolsch brand families

* Like previously announced disposal of Miller business to Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev's pro-active approach to addressing potential regulatory concerns

* Any sale may include one or more of these brands or businesses and would be conditional upon closing of acquisition of SABMiller by AB InBev