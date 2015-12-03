BRIEF-AB InBev says exploring sale of part of SABMiller's European business

Dec 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :
* Update on SABMiller's european business
* Anheuser-Busch InBev exploring sale of part of SABMiller's
European business
* AB InBev will contact potential purchasers in coming weeks
to assess their interest in Peroni and Grolsch brand families
* Like previously announced disposal of Miller business to
Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev's pro-active approach
to addressing potential regulatory concerns
* Any sale may include one or more of these brands or
businesses and would be conditional upon closing of acquisition
of SABMiller by AB InBev
