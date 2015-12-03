BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery to combine

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 3 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery to combine to create Kuros Biosciences AG
* Combined company aims to be a leader in the field of tissue repair and regeneration
* Cytos and Kuros to combine their businesses by way of an exchange of Kuros shares for new Cytos shares
* Each Kuros share outstanding will convert into about 27 newly issued Cytos shares
* Existing options and conversion rights for Kuros shares are expected to be rolled over into comparable rights for Cytos shares
* Current shareholders of Cytos will own about one-fifth and Kuros' shareholders will hold about four-fifths of outstanding shares of combined company
* Closing of transaction is expected within two months
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Cytos, planned for January 2016
* Proposes to its shareholders to issue around 392 million new shares to Kuros Shareholders
* Roll-over of options and warrants granted by Kuros will require an increase of conditional capital of Cytos by around 50 million shares and of authorized share capital by around 9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.