BRIEF-Solvac launches 452 mln euro capital increase to finance Solvay's Cytec acquisition

Dec 3 Solvac SA :
* Launches a capital increase for a maximum of 451,929,248
euros ($478.5 million)
* Purpose is to provide Solvac with financial means that
will enable it to subscribe to capital increase launched today
by Solvay for an amount of 1.5 billion euros to
finance, in part, the Cytec acquisition
* Solvac shall thus maintain its 30.20 pct interest in
Solvay
* Issue price: 74 euros per new share
* Ratio: 2 new shares for 5 rights
* Subscription period with rights: from Dec. 4-15, 2015
inclusive
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
