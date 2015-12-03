BRIEF-Bobst Group comments on FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 3 Bobst Group SA :
* Expects for 2015 sales in the range of 1.310 billion Swiss francs ($1.28 billion) to 1.330 billion francs
* 2015 operating result (EBIT) and net result guidance is confirmed (EBIT-margin > 5 pct and net result-margin > 3 pct)
* Sees 2016 sales in the range of 1.300 billion francs to 1.350 billion francs and EBIT- and net result-margins similar to 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1LQ96U7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0207 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.