BRIEF-Bobst Group comments on FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook

Dec 3 Bobst Group SA :

* Expects for 2015 sales in the range of 1.310 billion Swiss francs ($1.28 billion) to 1.330 billion francs

* 2015 operating result (EBIT) and net result guidance is confirmed (EBIT-margin > 5 pct and net result-margin > 3 pct)

* Sees 2016 sales in the range of 1.300 billion francs to 1.350 billion francs and EBIT- and net result-margins similar to 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1LQ96U7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0207 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)