BRIEF-PZ Cormay aims to consolidate Orphee SA

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 3 PZ Cormay SA :
* Aims to consolidate Orphee SA in which it currently holds 23 percent stake and aims to reach full control over Orphee's capital
* Considers capital increase in Orphee in exchange for shares as well as delisting of Orphee from Newconnect
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.