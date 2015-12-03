版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五 00:00 BJT

BRIEF-PZ Cormay aims to consolidate Orphee SA

Dec 3 PZ Cormay SA :

* Aims to consolidate Orphee SA in which it currently holds 23 percent stake and aims to reach full control over Orphee's capital

* Considers capital increase in Orphee in exchange for shares as well as delisting of Orphee from Newconnect

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

