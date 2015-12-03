BRIEF-Supreme Court backs Implenia's claim in Hardau car park case

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 3 Implenia AG :
* Payment for work on Hardau car park: Supreme Court backs Implenia's claim
* Zurich's high court ruled in favour of Implenia in March 2015 and ordered City of Zurich to pay around 250,000 Swiss francs ($250,225.20) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9991 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.