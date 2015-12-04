BRIEF-Temenos appoints Max Chuard as COO

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
Dec 4 Temenos Group AG :
* Appoints Max Chuard as Chief Operating Officer
* Max Chuard assumes these responsibilities in addition to his role as the group's Chief Financial Officer
* Appointment is effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/1m0DiY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.