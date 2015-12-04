版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五 14:30 BJT

BRIEF-Temenos appoints Max Chuard as COO

Dec 4 Temenos Group AG :

* Appoints Max Chuard as Chief Operating Officer

* Max Chuard assumes these responsibilities in addition to his role as the group's Chief Financial Officer

* Appointment is effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/1m0DiY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐