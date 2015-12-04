版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 4日

BRIEF-Kleinkraftwerk Birseck changes name to Aventron

Dec 4 Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG :

* As of 2016 will operate under the new name Aventron Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

