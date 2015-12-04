版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings sells 1.06 mln treasury shares

Dec 4 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* Announces successful sale of 1,055,052 treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐