版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding launches valencene

Dec 7 Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces launch of Valencene, orange flavour and fragrance ingredient

* Has developed a cost efficient manufacturing process at large production scale for valencene and we will start shipping initial commercial samples to prospective clients in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐