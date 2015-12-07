BRIEF-Transocean announces two year contract for Henry Goodrich

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Dec 7 Transocean Ltd :
* Announces two year contract for Henry Goodrich
* Henry Goodrich was awarded a two year contract with Husky Oil Operations Limited offshore Canada at a dayrate of $275,000
* Estimated contract backlog excluding mobilization is $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.