瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean announces two year contract for Henry Goodrich

Dec 7 Transocean Ltd :

* Announces two year contract for Henry Goodrich

* Henry Goodrich was awarded a two year contract with Husky Oil Operations Limited offshore Canada at a dayrate of $275,000

* Estimated contract backlog excluding mobilization is $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

