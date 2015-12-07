BRIEF-Georg Fischer sells real estate in Meyrin, Switzerland

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Dec 7 Georg Fischer AG :
* Sells real estate in Meyrin, Switzerland
* GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, has sold its existing facility in Canton of Geneva to Procimmo Swiss Commercial Fund 56, Lausanne
* Transaction generates a profit before tax of 19 million Swiss francs ($19.0 million), to be booked in present fiscal year
* Sale price amounts to 27 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1TRgmFY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.