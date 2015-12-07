版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding acquires Vermaat Groep B.V.

Dec 7 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners Group acquires Vermaat Groep B.V., the Dutch market leader in outsourced catering and hospitality services

* Financial terms are not being disclosed

* Transaction is expected to close later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

