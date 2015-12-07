BRIEF-Roche proposes Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff for board of directors

Dec 7 Roche Says Beatrice Weder Di Mauro, A Member Of The Board of Directors Since 2006, Has Decided To Not Stand For Re-election at the agm in 2016 following 10 years of tenure

* Roche says proposes dr claudia süssmuth dyckerhoff, senior partner at mckinsey & company and sector leader asia health services and systems, for election to the bod at the 2016 agm. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)