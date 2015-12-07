版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics moves R&D operations to Geneva's Campus Biotech

Dec 7 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Moves R&D operations to Geneva's Campus Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

