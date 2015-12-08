版本:
中国
2015年 12月 8日

BRIEF-SGS announces acquisition of Quality Compliance laboratories

Dec 8 Sgs Sa

* Announces acquisition of quality compliance laboratories inc.

* Based in Markham (Toronto), Ontario with a satellite laboratory in Montreal, Quebec, QCL is a GMP compliant laboratory providing analytical testing to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries.

* QCL employs 65 staff and is licensed with Health Canada and registered with the US Food and Drug Administration. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

